AJSU Party to hold 3-day mega convention in Ranchi from Sep 29 for LS polls

Ranchi, Sep 16 (PTI) The AJSU Party on Saturday announced it will hold a three-day mega convention from September 29 in Ranchi to chalk out a strategy for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections due next year.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's central, state, block and assembly constituency-level office-bearers held in Ranchi.

"The convention will be organised at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground to brainstorm on the problems, ideas and suggestions of the youth, women and elderly people of the state," AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto said while addressing the meeting.

Attacking the JMM-led coalition government, Mahto alleged that the current dispensation is "leaderless and visionless".

"There is no roadmap for the development of the state. The government has created an atmosphere of anarchy. The people of the state will uproot this government by the power of voting," he said.

Mahto said the party will write the script of change in the politics of the state.

"In the convention, we will discuss the current political and social situation of the state," he said.

Party spokesperson Devsharan Bhagat said that one lakh ex-officio officials of the party will attend the convention, besides representatives from 32,000 villages of the state. PTI SAN SAN ACD