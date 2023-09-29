AJSU Party's 3-day convention kicks off in Ranchi

Ranchi, Sep 29 (PTI) The three-day central convention of AJSU Party, an NDA constituent in the state, kicked off here on Friday with the mission to drafting the outline for "a new and developed Jharkhand." Speaking on the occasion, AJSU party chief Sudesh Mahto said the objective of the convention is to collect ideas, suggestions and solutions from various stakeholders including intellectuals, academics, field experts and villagers so that a new and developed Jharkhand could be built.

"This is the first such convention where members from other political parties have also been invited to come up with their ideas. We want an inclusive idea for development of the state," he said.

Mahto said when Jharkhand was formed, people had a lot of expectations and dreams. "Over the years, the expectations have started shrinking because the state did not progress as expected," he said.

A series of discussions will be held on various topics on the first two days of the convention. The topics include challenges of youths, domicile policy, social justice, political participation, language and culture of Jharkhand, education and health situation, self-governance and women empowerment.

The party will also decide its strategy and agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections during the convention, a party official said.

Party representatives from 32,000 villages of Jharkhand will participate on the last day of the convention. PTI SAN SAN MNB