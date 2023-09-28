AJSU Party's 3-day convention to begin in Ranchi from Friday

Ranchi, Sep 28 (PTI) The AJSU Party, an NDA constituent in Jharkhand, is geared up for its three-day central convention in Ranchi from Friday to chalk out strategy and draft party agenda for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections due next year, a party official said.

Advertisment

The convention will be held at Ranchi's Morabadi ground to brainstorm on the problems, ideas and suggestions of the youth, women and elderly people of the state, he said on Thursday.

AJSU party chief Sudesh Mahto, in a press communique, said, "The challenges and burning issues of Jharkhand will be discussed during the convention. Representatives of various political parties, academicians, social workers and experts will participate in this discussion. Their ideas will be collected and placed on various tables so that the outline of a new and developed Jharkhand can be drawn." He said that the convention would prove to be important for discussion and solutions to the challenges coming in the direction of the development of Jharkhand.

Party spokesperson Dev Sharan Bhagat told PTI, "The party strategy and agenda will be set for upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections during the convention." He said that over 5,000 office bearers from state to block level will participate in the first two days of the convention.

"Besides, debate and discussion will be held on various topics including challenges of Jharkhand youths, domicile policy, social justice, political participation, language and culture of Jharkhand, education and health situation, self-governance and women empowerment, which would be participated from intellectuals and experts from different field." He said that party representatives from 32,000 villages would participate on the last day of the convention. PTI SAN RG