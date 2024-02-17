AJSU Party's student wing stages dharna over paper leak

Ranchi, Feb 17 (PTI) The student wing of AJSU Party on Saturday took out a march and staged a demonstration near the Raj Bhavan here demanding a CBI investigation into the leak of the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination paper.

Hundreds of youths, associated with the All Jharkhand Students' Union, gathered at Bapu Vatika on Ranchi's Morabadi Ground and marched towards the Raj Bhavan, before staging a dharna near the Governor's House.

The union's state president, Om Verma, said they also submitted a memorandum addressed to the governor, demanding a CBI probe into the paper leak.

The question paper of JSSC CGL was leaked ahead of the examination on January 28.

The state government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to carry out a probe. PTI SAN SAN ACD