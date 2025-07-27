AJSU Party's Sudesh Mahto criticised law and order situation in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jul 27 (PTI) Alleging that the law and order situation has crumbled in Jharkhand, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto on Sunday said this issue will be raised strongly during the upcoming monsoon session of the assembly.

Addressing the party's 'Milan Samaroh' programme, during which several people joined it, he also raised questions over the limited number of days in the monsoon session.

"Our agenda for the upcoming monsoon session will focus on the law and order situation. Crimes related to land, land compensation, and the misuse of government machinery will also be prominent agenda items for the party," he said.

"The monsoon session will be convened for a very short period. There is a limited number of days. The government has not yet decided on a subject for open debate," he added.

The monsoon session will begin on August 1 and continue till August 7. There will be five working days in the session.

Over the renaming of Atal Mohalla clinic as Mother Teresa Advanced Health clinic, Mahto said, "The main issue is whether these clinics have medicines and doctors to provide healthcare services to people. Mere changing names will not change the functioning." In the 81-member assembly, the AJSU Party has only one member.