AK Antony urges Congress to focus on local body elections amid leadership struggle

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 (PTI) Veteran Congress leader A K Antony on Thursday urged party leaders and workers in Kerala to set aside their differences and focus on the upcoming local body elections.

His statement comes amid reports of an internal struggle within the party’s state unit over leadership ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

Addressing a party programme here, Antony said that his decades-long experience had taught him not to engage in unnecessary discussions and to "look before you leap," urging his party to do the same.

"That is my advice. But I am no longer in a position to direct you. There are others for that. So, you can take my advice or disregard it," he said.

The Congress veteran stated that the goal of the Kerala unit should be to move forward step by step.

"The first step should be to focus on the upcoming local body elections. Achieve a sweeping victory in the local body elections, and leave aside the discussions regarding the 2026 Assembly polls," he said.

It was the recent attendance of senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala at the birth anniversary celebrations of Nair Service Society (NSS) founder and social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan that sparked rumours of a power struggle within the Congress ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Reports suggest that the invitation extended to Chennithala by the NSS leadership, known for their support of the Congress on many occasions, was a clear signal of the organisation’s backing for the senior leader. PTI HMP SSK HMP ROH