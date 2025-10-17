AK Chakraborty takes charge as new IG of BSF's Tripura Frontier

Agartala, Oct 17 (PTI) Aloke Kumar Chakraborty took charge as the new inspector general of BSF's Tripura Frontier on Friday, a statement said.

He took over from AK Sharma, who has been transferred to Manipur, it said.

Chakraborty is a recipient of the Police Medal, the UNMIK (United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo) Medal, and the Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak, it added.

He has vast experience in both operational and administrative roles, having served at the India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan borders as well as in anti-Naxal operations, the statement said.

Chakraborty has also had instructional assignments in premier training institutes like the BSF Academy in Gwalior and Central School of Weapons and Tactics in Indore, it said.

In addition, he has served on deputation to the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the United Nations Mission in Kosovo. PTI PS SOM