Akal Takht asks GNDU V-C to appear before it over his remarks in Kochi

Amritsar, August 14 (PTI) Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj on Thursday asked the GNDU vice-chancellor to submit his clarification within 15 days regarding a recent video purportedly showing him talking about aligning the work on Guru Nanak Dev's philosophy with 'Rigveda' (Hindu religious scripture) in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Kochi.

The jathedar, while expressing anguish over the alleged act of Guru Nanak Dev University vice-chancellor Karamjit Singh, said that it was purely against the tenets of Sikhism and sentiments of the community have been hurt.

Gargaj asked the V-C to clarify his position within 15 days while appearing personally before the Sikh clergy at Akal Takht.

On August 1, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) removed the GNDU V-C from the committee formed to frame service norms for the jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.