Akal Takht bans installing Guru Granth Sahib for destination weddings

Chandigarh, Oct 16 (PTI) The Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat for Sikhs, Monday put a ban on installing Guru Granth Sahib during destination weddings organised at beaches and resorts, citing the violation of code of conduct.

The decision was announced by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh after a meeting of the 'Panj Singh Sahibans' (five Sikh clergymen) at Amritsar.

“According to some complaints by 'sangat' (Sikh community), some people, while violating the 'maryada', conduct 'Anand Karaj' (Sikh marriage ceremony) by installing Guru Granth Sahib at beaches and resorts. The 'Panj Singh Sahibans' have decided to put a complete ban on installing Guru Granth Sahib for conducting 'Anand Karaj' at beaches, resorts and destination weddings,” said Singh in a video message.

Besides the jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, Giani Sultan Singh, Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Giani Gurminder Singh, granthi Harmandar Sahib and Giani Gurdial Singh from Takht Hazur Sahib were present in the meeting.

Over the past several years, a trend has emerged in which wedding ceremonies in the Sikh community take place at resorts, beaches and other places by installing the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, there.

There is already a ban by the Akal Takht on taking 'Saroop' (a copy of Guru Granth Sahib) to hotels, resorts and other places for marriage ceremonies. PTI CHS VSD KVK KVK