Akal Takht clarifies no statement issued against Jasbir Singh Jassi

Amritsar, Dec 30 (PTI) The Akal Takht on Tuesday clarified that it has not issued any statement specifically against Punjabi singer Jasbir Singh Jassi over his recent kirtan performance at a religious gathering.

Jaskarn Singh, media coordinator of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, said the Jathedar did not make any remarks about Jassi.

He clarified that the Jathedar's statement on kirtan being performed by Sikhs well-versed in religious tenets was a general observation and not related to any individual.

He added that while any violation of Sikh code of conduct could be considered a breach of religious practices, the statement was general in nature and not aimed at the singer.

Meanwhile, Jasbir Singh Jassi, in a social media message, said he never intended to hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community and expressed deep respect for Sikhism.

He said he has full faith in the Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat, and is ready to follow any directions issued by it.

Jassi also said he is a follower of Guru Granth Sahib and will remain so throughout his life.

The video of Jassi's performance, which went viral on social media, drew mixed reactions. While many fans appreciated the rendition of a shabad as a form of Sikh devotional music, several Sikh religious leaders and scholars stressed the need to strictly follow Sikh tenets and religious protocol to maintain the sanctity of kirtan.

The episode has sparked a wider debate within the Sikh community on balancing religious traditions with modern cultural expressions.