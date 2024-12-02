Akal Takht issues 'tankhah' for Sukhbir Badal, strips Parkash Singh Badal of 'Fakhre-e-Qaum' title

Chandigarh/Amritsar, Dec 2 (PTI) Pronouncing 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders for the "mistakes" committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017, the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht on Monday directed the senior Akali leader to wash dishes and clean shoes at the Golden Temple in Amritsar as a 'sewadar'.

Pronouncing the order from the 'faseel' (podium) of the Akal Takht in Amritsar, Jathedar of the highest temporal seat for Sikhs, Giani Raghbir Singh, also announced to withdraw the title of 'Fakhre-e-Qaum' bestowed upon former chief minister late Parkash Singh Badal, father of Sukhbir Badal.

Five-time Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal passed away in April last year.

The Jathedar also directed the working committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to accept the resignation of Sukhbir Badal as party chief, besides forming a committee to hold elections for the post of SAD president and other office-bearers within six months.

The five 'Singh Sahibans' (Sikh clergy) also pronounced religious punishment for other Sikh leaders who served as ministers in the Akali Cabinet and were part of the core committee of the party during 2007 to 2017.

Giani Raghbir Singh said Sukhbir Badal and rebel leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa have been asked to sit outside the Golden Temple wearing the dress of 'sewadar' and holding a spear for one hour each for two days.

They will also wear small boards around their necks acknowledging their "misdeeds", and perform the service of 'sewadar' at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Takht Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib at Muktsar and Fatehgarh Sahib for two days each.

Both Sukhbir Badal and Sukhdev Dhindsa have been asked to clean utensils and shoes of devotees at the Golden Temple for one hour each, besides listening to 'kirtan'.

Sukhbir Badal came on a wheelchair because of a fractured leg, so did Sukhdev Dhindsa due to age-related issues.

Before the pronouncement of the edict, Sukhbir Badal admitted the mistakes, including pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case during the SAD rule in Punjab.

The punishment came nearly three months after Sukhbir Badal was declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht.

The Jathedar also directed Akali leaders Sucha Singh Langah, Hira Singh Gabria, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Daljit Singh Cheema and Gulzar Singh Ranike to clean washrooms at the Golden Temple from 12 noon to 1 pm on December 3, and then clean utensils at the community kitchen after taking bath.

They will also listen to 'kirtan' for one hour, the Jathedar said.

Other Akali leaders, including Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Bikram Singh Majithia, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Charanjit Singh Atwal and Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, were also told to clean washrooms at the Golden Temple for one hour.

They have also been directed to clean utensils at nearby gurdwaras.

On Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) spending Rs 90 lakh on newspaper advertisements to justify the decision to pardon Dera chief Ram Rahim, the Jathedar directed for recovery of money with interest from Sukhbir Badal, Sukhdev Dhindsa, Sucha Singh Langah, Hira Singh Gabria, Daljit Singh Cheema, Gulzar Singh Ranike and Balwinder Singh Bhundar.

Noting that the SAD leadership has lost its moral right to lead the politics of 'Sikh Panth' because of its mistakes, the Jathedar directed the Akali Dal to launch a membership drive and hold elections for the post of party president and other office-bearers within six months.

A committee comprising SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, Akali leaders Iqbal Singh Jhunda, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, Santa Singh and Bibi Satwant Kaur (representing the Akal Takht) has been formed for this purpose.

The Jathedar also directed the SAD working committee to accept the resignations of those who stepped down from their posts within three days.

Sukhbir Badal resigned as SAD president last month, but the party's working committee did not accept his resignation.

The Jathedar also asked the rebel leaders led by 'SAD Sudhar Lehar' to work towards strengthening the party.

Giani Raghbir Singh said Sukhbir Badal had admitted to calling Jathedars of the time to his residence to get pardon for Ram Rahim in the 2007 blasphemy case in the presence of then chief minister late Parkash Singh Badal.

"We have decided that the 'Fakhre-e-Qaum' title bestowed upon Parkash Singh Badal be withdrawn," he said.

Parkash Singh Badal was bestowed the title by the Akal Takht in 2011 in recognition for his services during his long political career.

Giani Raghbir Singh also described the reply of ex-Jathedar Gurbachan Singh as unsatisfactory and directed for withdrawal of all facilities extended to him. Singh was part of the clergy that granted pardon to the Dera chief.

Earlier, Giani Raghbir Singh posed many questions to Sukhbir Badal, asking the Akali leader to reply in 'yes' or 'no' on several issues, including grant of pardon to the Dera chief.

Sukhbir replied 'yes' when asked about giving positions to officers who allegedly indulged in killing of youths in fake encounters.

He also admitted to the 'sin' of withdrawing the case against Ram Rahim.

Sukhbir Badal then admitted to getting the pardon granted to Ram Rahim in the 2007 blasphemy case by the Jathdedars of the time.

Initially, he said many mistakes took place during the Akali rule when the Jathedar asked him to reply in 'yes' or 'no'.

Asked about the 2015 sacrilege incidents, the government's alleged failure in nabbing the perpetrators, and police firing incidents at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura, Badal admitted the charges.

He also acknowledged the "misuse" of SGPC funds for giving advertisements to justify the pardon to Ram Rahim.

However, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema denied the accusation of adding the word 'khima yachna' (apology) to the Dera chief's letter.

The Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, Giani Harpreet Singh, asked Prem Singh Chandumajra if he supported the pardon granted to the Dera chief, a charge he denied.

Giani Harpreet Singh then read out a newspaper statement made by Chandumajra supporting the pardon, and told him not to lie.

Chandumajra said he did not make the statement, claiming it was issued by the party office.

"The question of me supporting the pardon does not arise," Chandumajra said.

Ginai Harpreet Singh then asked Chandumajra if he contested the newspaper statement.

In 2015, the Akal Takht pardoned the Dera chief based on a written apology. However, bowing to pressure from the Sikh community and hardliners, it annulled its decision.

The Akal Takht also declared Akali leader and former president of Delhi Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Harvinder Singh Sarna, 'tankhaiya' for his adverse remarks against Sikh intellectuals.

The Akal Takht had summoned the entire Akali Cabinet from 2007 to 2017, the party's core committee, and the 2015 internal committee of the SGPC.

Sukhbir Badal, who arrived on a wheelchair as he suffered a minor hairline fracture on his right foot last month, kept sitting with folded hands during the hearing.

He was declared 'tankhaiya' after rebel party leaders, including Chandumajra, Kaur and others, appeared before the Akal Takht on July 1 and sought forgiveness for four "mistakes" during the SAD rule between 2007 and 2017, including failure to punish those responsible for the 2015 sacrilege incidents and pardoning Ram Rahim in the 2007 blasphemy case. PTI CHS JMS VSD ARI ARI