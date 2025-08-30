Akal Takht jathedar appeals for help for flood-hit people

Amritsar, Aug 30 (PTI) Akal Takht's officiating jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj appealed to people, particularly Sikh organisations, to extend help to people affected by the floods in Punjab.

He said that at such an hour, no Punjabi in any village should be left without shelter and food. He further stressed that even livestock should not remain hungry without fodder.

The jathedar urged the organisations doing voluntary service to remember that flood-affected people will require even greater assistance and support after the water recedes from the villages. So, special attention must be given to the victims after the water recedes, he said.

Gargaj said Punjab has always been recognised for its brotherhood, love, and unity, which have helped the people overcome many adversities in the past.

He expressed faith that the people of Punjab, animals, birds, plants and the land itself will also overcome the present calamity.

Gargaj, the jathedar of the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, said in many areas of Punjab, floods have caused extensive damage -- water has entered homes, destroying houses, killing livestock, and ruining farmers' crops.

In such circumstances, he added, mutual love, unity, and community spirit are essential. He reiterated that with collective strength and cooperation, Punjab has always found solutions to crises, and once again, Punjabis have shown the world that they stand together and support one another in the most difficult times.

He praised the services being rendered by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, as well as various religious and social organisations and individuals engaged in relief work. He urged that these efforts must continue uninterrupted until people's hardships are resolved.

The jathedar also emphasised that in the future, it is necessary to investigate why floods are occurring repeatedly in Punjab, and the reasons must be made public so that the people can remain vigilant and prepare effective safety measures.

Meanwhile, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami Saturday visited the flood-affected villages in the constituencies of Ramdas and Dera Baba Nanak, situated along Ravi river and distributed essential relief material on behalf of the SGPC.

While the gurdwaras under SGPC management have already been continuously providing 'langar' (community meals) and necessary supplies in these areas.

The SGPC dispatched major relief supplies for the Dera Baba Nanak area, including 150 quintals of wheat flour, 30 quintals of pulses, 5,000 cartons of drinking water, and other essential items. Similarly, two truckloads of relief material were also sent to the Ramdas area.

Speaking to the media, Dhami said the floods have left many parts of Punjab in a pitiable condition. People have not only suffered massive financial losses but their daily lives have also been severely disrupted, he said.

He further stated that even before the flood situation worsened, arrangements for shelter, 'langar', and other necessities had been made at various gurdwaras, and now SGPC staff are reaching out directly to the flood-hit areas.

However, he strongly criticised the government, calling it a "complete failure" in handling the crisis. "The government has not only failed to deliver relief to the people but is also not providing any support to those engaged in relief efforts," Dhami alleged.

He said SGPC officials had requested boats from the government to deliver relief to the marooned areas, but no help was extended.

He assured that SGPC services would continue uninterrupted until the crisis ends and announced the formation of a special committee to review conditions in affected areas and submit a report for ensuring maximum support to victims.

He also appealed to the members of the Sikh community to approach the management committees of nearby gurdwaras for assistance as per their needs. PTI JMS CHS SKY SKY