Akal Takht Jathedar asks SAD to implement Dec 2 edict at earliest

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Monday asked the Shiromani Akali Dal to implement the edict, announced on December 2 last year, at the earliest, while referring to the direction of accepting the resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal as party chief.

While pronouncing religious punishment for Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders for the "mistakes" committed by the SAD and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017 on December 2, the Akal Takht had also directed that SAD's working committee to accept the resignation of Badal as party chief and other leaders.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar on Monday, Akal Takht Jathedar Singh said the Akali Dal should implement the Akal Takht's decision at the earliest.

"What the five 'Singh Sahibans' (Sikh clergy) pronounced from the 'faseel' (podium) of the Akal Takht should be implemented at the earliest. The Akali Dal should not do 'aana kaani' (showing hesitation) over it," Singh said.

He was asked for his comments over the non-acceptance of the resignations of Badal and other leaders yet by the SAD.

Badal had undergone the religious punishment but the SAD's working committee is yet to accept his resignation, which he tendered in November last year.

The SAD had been asked to accept the resignation within three days, but later it sought a 20-day extension, which expired on December 22 last year.

Badal was declared 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, on August 30 last year. He tendered his resignation as the party chief on November 16 last year.

Meanwhile, the Akal Takht Jathedar took an exception to the launching of an inquiry by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee into allegations against Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

"When the SGPC had formed a committee to probe allegations against him (Giani Harpreet Singh), I had even then objected to it. Only the Akal Takht has a right to launch an inquiry against Jathedars. The inquiry should be handed over to us," said Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.

The Jathedar said Giani Harpreet Singh has already denied the allegations and therefore, there was no need for initiating an inquiry against him.

The SGPC on December 19 last year had formed a three-member committee to probe some allegations levelled against Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

It had also suspended his services as the Jathedar of the Takht Damdama Sahib.

Meanwhile, SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday asked the party workers and leaders to gear up for the upcoming political conference to be organised on the occasion of Maghi Mela at Muktsar on January 14. PTI CHS NB NB