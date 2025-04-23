Akal Takht Jathedar condemns terror attack in J-K's Pahalgam

Amritsar: Officiating Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, has strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Expressing grief over the incident, he extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed.

At least 26 people -- mostly tourists -- were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the last several years.

The officiating Jathedar of the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs said the tragic incident has deeply pained him and reminded him of the March 2000 massacre in Chittisinghpura, Kashmir, in which 35 Sikhs were killed.

He emphasised the need for justice in the Pahalgam incident and said the "truth behind the Chittisinghpura massacre also be revealed so that the affected families finally receive justice".