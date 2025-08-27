Akal Takht Jathedar expresses concern over floodwaters entering Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan

Chandigarh/Amritsar, Aug 27 (PTI) Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj on Wednesday expressed deep concern over floodwaters from the Ravi river entering Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur Sahib.

The Jathedar, who is the chief priest of the Akal Takht- the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, called upon both the Indian and Pakistani governments to take joint steps and maintain coordination so that the floodwaters do not reach the shrine.

He said that several feet of water entered not only the main Darbar but also the entire complex of Kartarpur Sahib, which has created a situation of grave concern among Sikhs living across India and abroad.

More than 100 people, mostly staff members, were stranded as floodwaters from the Ravi River inundated the Kartarpur Corridor, including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province, officials in Pakistan said Wednesday.

"The entire Kartarpur Corridor complex, including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, has been submerged by high floodwater," Saifullah Khokar, head of the Kartarpur Corridor Project Management Unit, said in Pakistan.

He said the trapped people, mostly staff members of the Kartarpur Project Management Unit, were being rescued by boats and a helicopter.

Images and videos circulating on social media show the revered Sikh shrine surrounded by floodwaters.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

In a statement, Akal Takht jathedar Gargaj said this year, due to heavy rains, there has been a massive flow of water into the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers on both sides of Punjab, causing severe damage to crops, homes, livestock and villages.

He emphasised that in such times of calamity, everyone must support one another and ensure all possible assistance for those in distress.

While no one can control nature, he said, governments must play their rightful role to protect people from such disasters.

Highlighting the religious and historical significance of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, Gargaj said it is a vital centre of Sikh faith and heritage where the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, spent the final and very important years of his life.

He said the Pakistan government and the provincial government of Punjab in Pakistan must ensure such situations do not occur.

He stressed that strong embankments or permanent protective measures must be built at suitable points along the Ravi River to prevent floodwaters from entering the Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib complex.

The Jathedar asked the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to work with the Pakistan Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) to assess the damage caused to the building of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and ensure that a detailed report is sent through the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to the Secretariat of the Akal Takht.

He also directed the SGPC to coordinate with the PSGPC and ETPB to collect and forward a complete report of the damage caused by the floods at Sri Kartarpur Sahib.

The Jathedar called upon both the Indian and Pakistani governments to take joint steps and maintain coordination so that in the future floodwaters never again reach Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

This, he said, would prevent distress among Sikh communities worldwide.

He once again appealed to the government of India to ensure that the corridor is reopened, once the floodwaters recede.

The corridor remained shut following the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7.