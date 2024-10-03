Akal Takht jathedar hospitalised

Amritsar, Oct 3 (PTI) Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh was hospitalised after he complained of severe body ache, his personal assistant said on Thursday.

The Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

Singh was admitted to Guru Ramdas Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday night and during medical examination, he was diagnosed with viral infection, said the jathedar's personal assistant Talwinder Singh Buttar.

He said Singh is under the observation of a team of doctors.