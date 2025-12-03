Akal Takht jathedar objects fancy-dress contests at events to mark martyrdom day of 'Sahibzadas'

Amritsar, Dec 3 (PTI) Akal Takht's acting Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj on Wednesday called for cancelation of fancy-dress competitions, ordered by Punjab Child Welfare Council, at events to mark the martyrdom day of the 'Sahibzadas', the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

It is extremely concerning that both the Centre and Punjab government show little seriousness or understanding of Sikh principles, sentiments and traditions, resulting in officials of government departments issuing arbitrary and anti-Sikh directives, he said.

He said Sikh traditions do not permit any imitation of the Gurus, their families or the Sahibzadas. The history connected to the Gurus and the Sahibzadas is eternal truth and does not need the medium of fancy-dress competitions for propagation.

The jathedar of the highest temporal seat of Sikhs said that these events be cancelled immediately.

The Punjab Child Welfare Council, in an order, instructed districts across the state to organise fancy-dress competitions on themes related to the four 'Sahibzadas', Mata Gujar Kaur and Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

Gargajj said government representatives must have the awareness and understanding that all forms of depiction or imitation of Sikh Gurus, their family members, the four 'Sahibzadas' and Sikh martyrs are strictly prohibited, and those violating this principle face legal action.

He questioned how the government intends to pay homage with respect by asking children to dress up as the 'Sahibzadas', Mata Gujar Kaur or Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in fancy-dress contests, an act that deeply hurts Sikh sentiments and violates Sikh tenets.

The jathedar instructed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to correspond with the Punjab Child Welfare Council and ensure immediate cancellation of these objectionable events.

Gargajj said while the Centre's decision to commemorate the younger 'Sahibzadas' martyrdom with a national observance is a welcome step, the day must be officially declared as "Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas", not "Veer Bal Diwas." The government must respect Sikh sentiments, principles and terminology rather than imposing its own vocabulary upon the Sikh community, he said.

He also directed the SGPC to hold high-level talks with the Centre government to ensure that the name is officially changed.

Jathedar Gargajj asked all Sikh members of the Parliament to raise the issue strongly in the House and press the Centre to change the name. PTI JMS CHS NB NB