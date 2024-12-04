Akal Takht jathedar strongly condemns attack on Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Wednesday strongly condemned the "murderous" attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and called for a thorough investigation into it.

Advertisment

He said it was not an attack on Badal but on a 'sewadar' who was performing his duty outside the Golden Temple.

A former terrorist opened fire at Badal from a close range while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar but missed as he was overpowered by a plainclothes policeman.

Soon Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members also intervened.

Advertisment

The audacious attack was captured on cameras of mediapersons who had gathered outside the Sikh shrine to cover the second day of Badal's penance for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

"When he (Badal) was performing 'sewa' today, a murderous attack took place. Because of the alertness of the 'sewadars' and security personnel, the bullet did not hit him. It is not an attack on Sukhbir Badal, it is an attack on the 'sewadar' who was performing his duty outside the Golden Temple," Singh said.

"We strongly condemn the incident and ask the Punjab government to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter and who is behind the incident," he said.

Advertisment

Badal is undergoing religious punishment announced by the Akal Takht. Holding a spear in one hand and dressed in blue 'sewadar' uniform, the SAD leader was sitting in a wheelchair at the entrance of the Golden Temple when the attack took place.

The former deputy chief minister, a Z+ protectee, escaped unhurt and continued his penance after the attack, with a security ring thrown around him. PTI SUN DIV DIV