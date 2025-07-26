Akal Takht Jathedar summons Punjab minister Harjot Bains over Srinagar programme

Amritsar/Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) Akal Takht's officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj on Saturday asked Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains to appear before five 'Singh Sahiban' (high priests) on August 1 in the wake of a controversy over a programme to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary the ninth Sikh Guru Guru Teg Bahadur in Srinagar.

The development came a day after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) took strong objection to "entertainment performances" at the event on Thursday held by the Punjab Government's Language Department, calling it a direct affront to Sikh religious values.

The Jathedar of the highest temporal seat of Sikhs on Saturday also summoned the director of the state language department, Jaswant Singh.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Bains said he will appear before the Akal Takht and will be bound to obey every order while accepting his moral responsibility.

He said that whatever happened due to the negligence of the organisers, knowingly or unknowingly, in the event, he, as a Sikh cabinet minister, seeks forgiveness.

Jathedar Giani Gargaj said that despite the passage of considerable time, neither the minister nor the director has clarified their position, nor have they issued any apology for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

In a statement, Gargaj emphasised that individuals holding constitutional positions have a greater responsibility towards society, and the silence of state officials on such a sensitive matter raises serious concerns.

He said that it is for the first time in history that an event commemorating the martyrdom Shatabdi (centenary) of a Guru Sahib began with songs, dance, and entertainment, something entirely unacceptable.

The Jathedar noted that the August 1 gathering will deliberate on 'Panthic' and religious matters, and both Harjot Singh and Jaswant Singh have been summoned to present their sides.

He also mentioned that singer Bir Singh, against whom complaints were also received for his involvement, appeared before Akal Takht Sahib on Friday and tendered an apology, which too will be taken into consideration during the assembly of the five 'Singh Sahiban.' PTI CHS APL APL RT RT