Akal Takht jathedar summons Sukhbir Badal, seeks explanation on rebel leaders' allegations

Amritsar, Jul 15 (PTI) Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Monday asked SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to appear in person before the Akal Takht to submit a written explanation on rebel leaders' accusations that "he did not represent the sentiments of the panth".

The rebel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders had appeared before the jathedar of the Akal Takht on July 1 and apologised for the "mistakes" committed when their party was in power in the state between 2007 and 2017.

The jathedar has asked Badal to give an explanation within 15 days.

Besides, a clarification has also been sought from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) regarding the allegations levelled by some Akali leaders on spending Rs 90 lakh on advertisements.

The jathedar issued a statement after a marathon meeting of five Sikh high priests which was held here.

"As per a complaint received by the Akal Takht Sahib from some senior leaders of the Akali Dal, the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal did not represent the sentiments of the 'panth'. Therefore, the SAD president has been asked to personally appear before the Akal Takht Sahib to give a written explanation of the accusations within 15 days.

"Clarification has been sought from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee with regard to accusations levelled by some Akali leaders about spending Rs 90 lakh on advertisements," said the statement issued by the Akal Takht, which is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

Meanwhile, replying to a question on the jathedar asking Badal to give his explanation, rebel Akali leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala hailed it and said in Chandigarh, "The Sikh community expects from them (five Sikh high priests) that they will take a right decision which is acceptable to everyone and it is as per Sikh tenets." On July 1, the rebel SAD leaders had appeared before the jathedar and apologised for the "mistakes" committed when their party was in power in the state.

They had handed the apology letter to the Akal Takht jathedar at the Akal Takht secretariat at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The leaders had sought forgiveness for the "four mistakes" during the former SAD regime between 2007 and 2017, including the failure to punish those responsible for the 2015 sacrilege incidents and pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2007 blasphemy case.

They had also held SAD chief Badal, who was the deputy chief minister at that time, responsible for the "mistakes".

Among the prominent leaders who raised a banner of revolt against Badal are former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa and party leader Sucha Singh Chhotepur, all of whom presented themselves before the Akal Takht jathedar.

Their letter had referred to the 2015 sacrilege incidents, saying the then Akali government could not ensure punishment to the guilty in these cases.

The letter had also mentioned the 2007 blasphemy case which was registered against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for allegedly imitating the 10th Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh at Salabatpura in 2007.

The letter had claimed that Badal allegedly used his influence to ensure that the Dera chief was pardoned in the blasphemy case.

The rebel leaders had also alleged in their letter that the SGPC had spent nearly Rs 90 lakh on advertisements in newspapers to justify the decision of pardoning the Dera chief.

In 2015, the Akal Takht pardoned the Dera chief in the blasphemy case based on a written apology. However, bowing to pressure from the Sikh community and hardliners, it annulled its decision.