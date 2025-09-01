Akal Takht jathedar visits flood-hit villages in Punjab

Amritsar, Sep 1 (PTI) The officiating jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, on Monday visited several flood-affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts of Punjab.

He also distributed relief material, including rations and drinking water, among the village residents, according to a statement.

In the evening, the jathedar offered prayers at Baba Buddha Ji Gurdwara in Ramdas village in Amritsar and prayed for the situation to normalise, it said.

Gargaj also met with Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who came from Uttar Pradesh with relief material for Punjab. The jathedar honoured Tikait for standing with the people of the state.

Punjab is facing massive floods caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The flood situation worsened due to heavy rainfall in many parts of the state. PTI JMS CHS RHL