Akal Takht lifts ban on preacher Dhadrianwale after he apologises for controversial statements

Amritsar, May 21 (PTI) The Akal Takht on Wednesday lifted the ban on Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale after he appeared before it and sought forgiveness for his controversial statements regarding the 'Gurmat' or Guru's wisdom.

In another decision, the Akal Takht -- the highest temporal seat of Sikhs -- also accepted former Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee president Harvinder Singh Sarna's repentance for his inappropriate remarks about Sikh scholars and clergy.

An assembly of the five 'Singh Sahiban' or high priests took place at the Akal Takht secretariat under the leadership of its officiating jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

Present in the meeting were Giani Rajdeep Singh, the granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, Baba Tek Singh, the jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Giani Joginder Singh, the head granthi of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, and Giani Gurbakhshish Singh, the granthi of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Dhadrianwale on Wednesday appeared before the high priests to express regret and seek forgiveness for his past statements regarding the 'Gurmat'. His plea was accepted, and the restriction on his religious preaching was officially lifted.

He has been instructed to strictly adhere to the Akal Takht Sahib-approved Sikh 'rehat maryada' or Sikh code of conduct, traditions, and historical 'Sakshis' that foster unity and reverence for Sikh Gurus.

He is forbidden from making derogatory comments against Sikh institutions or sacred 'Sarovars'.

In 2020, the Akal Takht had asked the Sikh community to maintain distance from Dhadrianwale until he sought an apology. Dhadrianwale had been accused of misinterpreting the 'Gurbani' and rejecting Sikh customs.

Former DSGMC president Sarna was asked to perform daily recitations of two 'Japji Sahib' and two Chaupai Sahib 'paaths' (religious texts) for 11 days and offer 'Karah Prasad' worth Rs 501 at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi upon the completion of the 'sewa'.

Meanwhile, in the case of non-compliance by the Takht Sri Patna Sahib Committee, the management of Takht Harmandar Patna Sahib failed to comply with prior orders of the Akal Takht regarding the assessment of Granthi Baldev Singh's Gurbani recitation and the immediate transfer of Granthi Bhai Gurdial Singh.

Due to the non-compliance, both individuals are barred from performing 'Panthic' (religious) duties, the Akal Takht said.

The Takht Patna Sahib committee leadership has been ordered to present themselves before the Akal Takht immediately for explanation, it added.

Regarding the reinstatement of Sikh preacher Giani Ranjit Singh Gauhar, an internal investigation cleared him of all allegations against him, it said.

Based on the findings of the fact-finding committee formed by the former president of the Takht Patna Sahib Committee, Avtar Singh Hit, the five 'Singh Sahiban' decided to lift the ban on his religious services with immediate effect.

Giani Gurmukh Singh, the former Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, had sought forgiveness for his role in a controversial pardon to Dera Sirsa head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The 'Singh Sahiban' accepted his apology on the condition that he perform daily 'sewa' (voluntary service) of dishwashing at Guru Ramdas Langar and shoe house for one hour each, along with designated Gurbani recitations for 11 days, it said.

He must also offer 'Karah Prasad' worth Rs 1,100 at the Akal Takht.

Balbir Singh, an employee of Gurdwara Sri Rakabganj Sahib, was found guilty of immoral conduct within the gurdwara premises.

Considering the severity of the act, the 'Singh Sahiban' declared that he had violated the sanctity and decorum of the gurdwara, besides breaching the Sikh code of conduct and is no longer eligible to hold any service in a Sikh institution. PTI JMS CHS RHL