Akal Takht pronounces 'tankhah' for SAD leader Valtoha, GNDU vice-chancellor

Amritsar, Dec 8 (PTI) The Akal Takht on Monday pronounced 'tankhah' – a religious punishment – for former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha, former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, and GNDU vice-chancellor Karamjit Singh.

The pronouncements were made following a meeting of the five 'Singh Sahiban' at the Akal Takht Sahib secretariat.

The meeting was presided over by Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, acting jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, and jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

The meeting was attended by jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Giani Tek Sing, the granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, Giani Kewal Singh, the head granthi of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Giani Joginder Singh, and Giani Mangal Singh, panj piara of Akal Takht Sahib, according to an official statement.

At the meeting, former jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Gurbachan Singh, Akali Dal leader Virsa Singh Valtoha, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Karamjit Singh, Jaswant Singh, director of Bhasha Vibhag Punjab, and Sikh preacher Bhai Harinder Singh of Nirvair Khalsa Jatha UK appeared before the Takht.

All of them admitted their "mistakes" and sought forgiveness, after which, in line with 'panthic' tradition and 'maryada', the five Singh Sahiban imposed religious punishments.

Former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh sought forgiveness for the mistake of granting pardon to Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015, a decision which saw backlash from the Sikh community.

The five Singh Sahiban accepted his apology and imposed a 'tankhah' that he shall wash utensils and dust footwear for one hour each for two days at the Golden Temple.

For two days, recite 'Japji Sahib', 'Asa Di Vaar', and 'Jaap Sahib' in addition to 'Nitnem'. Upon completion, offer 'Karah Parshad' worth Rs 1,100 and deposit Rs 1,100 in the 'golak' before 'ardas' (prayer) at the Akal Takht Sahib.

Akali Dal leader Virsa Singh Valtoha was accused of making unfounded remarks against the Singh Sahiban in the past.

After seeking forgiveness, the five Singh Sahiban revoked the 10-year restriction earlier imposed on him from Shiromani Akali Dal under Akal Takht Sahib's edict in October 2024.

He was directed to avoid making statements against any religious personality in future, and to exercise restraint and unity in speech. He was ordered to wash utensils and dust footwear for three days at Harmandar Sahib, two days at Sri Darbar Sahib Tarn Taran, and one day each at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

Dr Karamjit Singh, who appeared before the Akal Takht, was accused of making statements at a South India event suggesting, through research work of a Chair at the GNDU, ideas contrary to the distinct Sikh identity.

The vice chancellor sought forgiveness from the Takht for the statement.

He was ordered to wash used utensils in the langar hall for one hour and dust the footwear of the Sangat at Sachkhand Harmandar Sahib for one hour each day for two days.

For five days, in addition to 'Nitnem' (daily Sikh prayers), recite one path each of 'Sri Japji Sahib, Asa Di Vaar, and 'Tav Prasad Savaiye'.

Director of Bhasha Vibhag Punjab, Jaswant Singh, sought forgiveness for organising a dance and music programme in Srinagar dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, which hurt Sikh sentiments.

The directive stated that some of his writings also lacked proper reverence toward the gurus. He was instructed to ensure full respect in all future speech and writing regarding the Gurus and esteemed Sikh personalities.

Jaswant Singh was ordered to wash utensils and dust footwear for one hour each for two days at Gurdwara Dukhnivaran Sahib, Patiala.

For four days, he would perform prescribed prayers and distribute 100 copies of Principal Satbir Singh's book.

Bhai Harinder Singh of Nirvair Khalsa Jatha UK sought forgiveness for making statements contrary to Gurmat (Guru's wisdom). After hearing his explanation, the Sikh clergy accepted his apology and lifted the ban placed earlier on his preaching.