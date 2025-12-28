Akal Takht summons Punjab minister, DSGMC office-bearers on Jan 5

Amritsar, Dec 28 (PTI) Acting Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj on Sunday summoned Punjab Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, the president along with office-bearers of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), and the president of Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) to appear on January 5.

Akal Takht Secretariat in-charge Bagicha Singh said an explanation in personal appearance has been sought from minister Sond regarding the depiction in certain images prepared at the memorial of Bhai Jiwan Singh (Bhai Jaita) at Sri Anandpur Sahib, which were contrary to Sikh principles, code of conduct and sentiments.

Considering Sond's request for additional time in view of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib has now directed him to personally appear at the Secretariat of Sri Akal Takht Sahib on January 5 at 10 am and submit a written explanation.

Bagicha Singh further stated that the DSGMC had convened a special meeting on October 25 which had been prohibited by the Jathedar.

However, in violation of the order, the DSGMC office-bearers continued with the meeting.

Consequently, the president, general secretary, senior vice president, vice president and secretary of the DSGMC have been summoned to present their position on January 5 at 11 am.

Bagicha Singh also said that the CKD had earlier been asked, in light of previous orders of the Akal Takht, to provide information specifying which of its members are 'Amritdhari' (initiated) and which are non-Amritdhari.

However, the information submitted by them was unclear.

Despite being given adequate time, no clear response was received. As a result, the Jathedar has directed the president of CKD to personally appear on January 5 with a list of Amritdhari and non-Amritdhari members. PTI JMS CHS NB NB