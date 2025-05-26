Akali councillor murder case: Four persons arrested

Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of an Akali councillor in Amritsar, a top Punjab Police officer said on Monday.

One of the accused sustained a bullet injury in retaliatory action after he allegedly opened fire at a police team, the officer said.

Harjinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal councillor of Ward No. 2 under the Jandiala Assembly constituency, was shot dead on Sunday.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles an organized crime network linked to the foreign-based Kishan Gang. Within 8 hours, four gang operatives were arrested, leading to the swift resolution of the Murder Case of Harjinder Singh @ Bahman (Municipal Councillor, Jandiala Guru)," Director General of Police Gauarv Yadav said in a post on X.

"During a chase near Fatahpur, accused Gurpreet Singh @ Gopi opened fire on the police party. In self-defence, SHO Chheharta retaliated with his service weapon, injuring Gopi in the right leg," Yadav said.

The accused was immediately shifted to Civil Hospital, Amritsar, he said, adding, a Glock 9mm pistol has been recovered from him.

Police on Sunday said three to four persons tried to intercept the councillor, who was on a bike, before firing bullets at him.

Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.