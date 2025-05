Akali Dal councillor shot dead in Amritsar; 3 assailants linked to Krishna gang identified

Amritsar/Chandigarh, May 25 (PTI) A Shiromani Akali Dal councillor was shot dead by a group of assailants in Amritsar's Chehertha area on Sunday, police said.

Harjinder Singh was the councillor of Ward No. 2 under the Jandiala Assembly constituency.

ADCP Harpal Singh Randhawa said three to four persons tried to intercept the councillor, who was on a bike, before firing three to four bullets at him.

Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

Police said they have identified three persons, who were allegedly involved in the murder of the councillor.

They have been identified as Gopi, Amit and Karan Kira, all residents of Jandiala Guru, police said, adding that they will be arrested soon.

The accused were associated with the Krishna gang, which was responsible for the shooting, police said.

The vehicle used in the crime has also been identified, they added.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly condemned the incident and lambasted the AAP government for the "collapse" of law and order in Punjab.

"The death of Harjinder Singh, SAD councillor from Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district, has completely exposed the law and order situation in Punjab," Badal alleged.

The SAD chief claimed that a few days ago, shots were fired at Singh's house but despite filing a complaint, police did not take any action in the matter.

Badal also questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Punjab Police chief over the alleged police inaction.

Punjab Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal described Singh's murder as tragic and unacceptable.

"The Punjab government and I deeply condemn this heinous crime. While such incidents are heart-rending, let me assure the people of Punjab that the culprits will not escape justice," Dhaliwal said.

"The killers have been identified within hours, and arrests will follow soon. Our government is committed to restoring peace and eliminating gang culture from Punjab," Dhaliwal added.

The minister also criticised political parties attempting to "politicise" the incident.

Dhaliwal accused the erstwhile SAD-BJP regime of "fostering a culture of crime and drugs" during their tenure.

"The seeds of gang violence and drug abuse were sown during their rule. Now, we are left to clean up their mess," Dhaliwal alleged.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia claimed the councillor had been receiving threat calls about which he had informed the police who did nothing.

He also lashed out at the AAP government for the "pathetic" law and order situation in the state.

Condemning the incident, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said in a post on X, "Brutal broad daylight murder of Akali Dal councillor Harjinder Singh Bahman is highly condemnable. My sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family." "This again reflects poorly on the deteriorating law and order situation prevailing in Punjab. Criminals have either no fear of law or are being patronised by the powers that be. AAP is pushing Punjab towards complete lawlessness and anarchy," Warring alleged. PTI JMS CHS ARI ARI