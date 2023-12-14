Akali Dal will participate in SGPC's Dec 20 protest in Delhi for Sikh prisoners' release: Badal

Amritsar, Dec 14 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday said it will participate in a protest march that will be organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in Delhi on December 20 to demand the release of Sikh prisoners.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal made the announcement during a special meeting with his party's district presidents and constituency in-charges, and SGPC members here.

He said all party leaders and workers will participate in the SGPC protest.

Speaking about the December 20 protest march, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said this struggle is for protecting Sikhs' human rights.

Senior Akali leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Prem Singh Chandumajra and Daljit Singh Cheema also addressed the gathering.

The SGPC has been seeking the release of several Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, and 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinderpal Singh Bhullar.