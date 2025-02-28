Akasa Air expands UAE connectivity with daily flights to Abu Dhabi

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) Akasa Air on Friday announced the launch of daily direct flights connecting Abu Dhabi with Bengaluru and Ahmedabad under a codeshare agreement with Etihad Airways, boosting travel between India and the UAE.

The maiden flight from Bengaluru will depart from Kempegowda International Airport at 10.00 am IST on March 1, arriving at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi at 12.35 pm AST, the airline said.

"The inaugural flight from Ahmedabad will depart from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10.45 pm IST on March 1, arriving at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi at 1 am AST on March 2," the airline stated.

According to Akasa Air, these new routes complement its existing daily service between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi, which commenced in July 2024.

With this expansion, the airline now operates 21 weekly flights connecting Abu Dhabi with three major Indian cities.

"We are thrilled to launch this new international route in partnership with Etihad Airways, strengthening our presence in the UAE—one of the most significant international aviation corridors. This collaboration unlocks new travel opportunities for our customers, fostering tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between the two countries," said Neelu Khatri, Co-Founder and SVP International, Akasa Air.

"The launch of this service also marks the beginning of Akasa’s international operations from Bengaluru and further expands our global connectivity from Ahmedabad," he added. PTI AMP SSK ROH