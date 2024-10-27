Akasa Air flight inspected at Gorakhpur airport after bomb threat

Gorakhpur (UP): A bomb threat on Sunday was reported on an Akasa Air flight, en route from Bengaluru to Delhi via Gorakhpur, which was found hoax after inspection.

During a thorough inspection at the Gorakhpur airport, no suspicious item was found, Gorakhpur Airport director RK Parasher said.

The flight landed in Gorakhpur at 1:33 pm and the door opened at 1:50 pm. The aircraft was carrying 174 passengers and three infants. The inspection of the aircraft and the passengers continued till 2:42 pm and the flight took off at 3:43 pm for Delhi, Parasher said.

Ahead of the plane's arrival, the airport saw a high-security response, with police, Indian Air Force, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, fire brigade, and medical teams arriving on the site. Senior officials also rushed to the scene to manage the situation, he said.

Passengers were safely evacuated, and a thorough inspection of the aircraft was conducted, revealing no suspicious items. Following the all-clear, the flight continued its journey to Delhi.

An Akasa Air flight had received a similar bomb threat two days ago on the same route.

According to sources, around 50 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday. Akasa Air on Sunday said 15 of its flights got security alerts and after thorough inspections, all aircraft were released for operations.