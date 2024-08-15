Akasa flight makes emergency landing after passenger falls sick

Bhopal, Aug 15 (PTI) A Varanasi-Mumbai flight of Akasa Air with 172 passengers on board on Thursday made an emergency landing at the Raja Bhoj Airport here after a passenger fell sick, an official said.

The pilot contacted the Air Traffic Control and made emergency landing at 11.40 am after a passenger faced a serious health issue, airport director Ramji Awasthi told PTI.

The passenger, who was in critical condition, was rushed to hospital.

The flight is expected to resume its journey at 5 pm after completing necessary formalities, Awasthi said. PTI LAL KRK