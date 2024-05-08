Akash Anand removal: Akhilesh mocks BSP, Mayawati asks SP chief to focus on Yadav candidates

Lucknow May 8 (PTI) BSP president Mayawati's decision to divest her nephew Akash Anand of his responsibilities as party national coordinator and her successor has led to a war of words with the Samajwadi Party.
The SP described the BSP chief's announcement as an indication that her party is not winning a single seat as its traditional voters are also voting for the INDI Alliance to save the Constitution and reservation.
In a quick retort, Mayawati asked the SP not to worry about the happenings in her party and instead concentrate on the Yadav candidates fielded by them, "whose condition is very bad".
In a post on X, SP president Akhilesh Yadav remarked that the real reason behind Mayawati's "big decisions" is that the "BSP is not seen winning even a single seat because most of the traditional supporters of the BSP are also voting for the INDI Alliance this time to save the Constitution and reservation".
On Tuesday, Mayawati removed her nephew Anand from his responsibilities as the BSP's national coordinator and her successor, stressing that she has taken this decision in the interest of the party and the movement and till the time Anand gains "full maturity".
Reacting to the development, the SP president said, "Whatever step the BSP has taken to bring about a big change in its organisation is an internal matter of the party. Actually, the real reason behind this is that BSP is not seen winning even a single seat because most of the traditional supporters of BSP are also voting for INDI Alliance this time to save the Constitution and reservation." He said the BSP is taking this as a failure of its organisation. That is why its top leadership is making such a big change in the organisation but now the game has gone out of the party's hands, he added.
"The truth is that when BSP has not won even a single seat in the last three phases, despite being in its area of influence, then there is no possibility left in the remaining four phases. In such a situation, we appeal to all the voters that you should not waste your vote and vote for those candidates of INDI Alliance who are fighting to save the Constitution of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and save reservation along with the Constitution," he said.
"That is why it is requested that if you want to save the Constitution, reservation and your self respect, then cast your vote to SP or cast your vote wherever INDI Alliance candidate is contesting and defeat anti-constitution and anti-reservation BJP," he said.
Mayawati responded by calling the SP "extremely anti-Dalit" in a statement and said it would be better if it does not comment or worry about what is going on in the BSP.
"Instead, the SP leadership should only worry about the condition of their own family and the candidates of the Yadav community who have been fielded in the elections because the condition of all of them is very bad," she said.
Continuing her attack , she said,"The behaviour, character and the face of SP, as always, is that of a party which is strongly opposed to the rights of Dalits, backward castes and the reservation given to them in the Constitution. Ending reservation in promotions and tearing the bill in Parliament in this regard are such acts of theirs which are difficult to be forgiven." She also said changing the names of the districts, parks, universities and the likes in Uttar Pradesh named after great saint, gurus and great men born in the "Bahujan samaj" by the BSP government due to the casteist thinking are such acts of the SP government which are recorded as black deeds in history.
Making a surprise announcement on X on Tuesday, Mayawati had said, "Along with promoting other people in the party, I had declared Shri Akash Anand as the national coordinator and a successor, but in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being divested of both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity." "The BSP leadership is not going to shy away from making every kind of sacrifice in the interest of the party and the movement and in taking forward the caravan of Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar," she had added.
On April 28, Anand was booked in a case of violation of Model Code of Conduct along with four others for allegedly using objectionable language at a poll rally in Sitapur.