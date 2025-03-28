Akashvani lines up special programmes for Navratri

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Public broadcaster Akashvani will present a series of special programmes on Navratri festival beginning Sunday, an official statement said.

The special programmes will be carried on Akashvani's YouTube channel Aradhana from March 30 to April 6, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement.

The channel will feature a specially curated series throughout the day during the nine-day festival which will include devotional songs by artistes such as Anup Jalota, Narinder Chanchal, Jagjit Singh, Hari Om Sharan, Mahendra Kapoor, and Anuradha Paudwal.

The Navratri celebrations will culminate in a Live Programme on Ram Janmotsav, directly from the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. PTI SKU RHL