Akashvani Ujjain centre begins operations; MP CM calls it 'significant moment'

Ujjain (MP), Nov 26 (PTI) All India Radio (Akashvani)'s Ujjain centre began its operations on Wednesday, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailing it as a "significant moment" for the city.

He said his wish to hear 'This is the Ujjain station of All India Radio' was finally fulfilled.

"The Akashvani building was ready, but broadcasting was stalled due to lack of broadcasting approvals. Within just six months of receiving the approvals, broadcasting began from the Ujjain station...This is a significant moment for Ujjain," Yadav said while addressing the inauguration function.

This is the 20th Akashvani station in the state, he said.

The programmes presented from here will spread the glory of Ujjain and Simhastha (Kumbh Mela) to every village, Yadav said.

The daily broadcast will begin at 5.55 am and go on till 11 pm.

Besides entertainment, Akashvani played an important role in social service and public awareness, he said.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan was also present on the occasion.

The chief minister, while launching various developmental works, said Ujjain is a leader in the treatment and promotion of Ayurvedic medicine.

"Therefore, we will submit a proposal to the central government for the establishment of an Ayurvedic AIIMS in Ujjain," he said.

Speaking in Hindi, Murugan said the Ujjain centre of the AIR will broadcast its own programmes.

"With this full-fledged station in Ujjain, there are now 20 AIR stations operating in Madhya Pradesh. The Ujjain station will serve as a medium for youth employment and training in broadcasting skills. It will also showcase Malwa region's culture, folk arts and local cuisine. It will give a new identity to the local dialects. News will also be broadcast in Malvi dialect from the Akashvani Centre," he said. PTI MAS NP