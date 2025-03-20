Akbar Road signboard defaced in Delhi; probe launched

New Delhi: A signboard of Akbar Road in Lutyens' Delhi was defaced on Thursday by unidentified individuals protesting against the alleged vandalism of Maharana Pratap's statue at Kashmiri Gate ISBT.

The signboard, which falls under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), was promptly cleaned by civic authorities. A senior NDMC official told PTI that an FIR will be filed after a probe into the matter.

Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved. "Law enforcement teams were dispatched immediately, and we are closely monitoring the area to prevent further vandalism," a senior police official said.

Authorities have urged citizens to maintain peace while efforts continue to trace the culprits.