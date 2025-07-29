'Akhand Bharat' key tenet of Indian civilisation: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) 'Akhand Bharat' is not a mere slogan but deeply rooted in the civilisational idea of India, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said.

He said this vision can only be realised through the values of "sacrifice, dedication, and valour." Dr Singh was addressing a programme titled 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat – Akhand Bharat' at the Convention Hall of Delhi University to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas, an official statement from the varsity said.

"Today's India does not pay the price for peace, it extracts the price from those who break the peace," he said, citing Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India's growing military and diplomatic strength.

Dr Singh also criticised the decision of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to announce a unilateral ceasefire in 1947.

"If that had not happened, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would have been a part of India today," he said.

He also questioned the narrative built around freedom fighter Damodar Savarkar, claiming the country was a victim to falsehoods spread by the Congress.

DU Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh said the day was meant to honour the sacrifice of India's soldiers, including the Kargil War heroes like Captain Vikram Batra and Major Rajesh Singh, and Ladakhi shepherd Tasi Namgya, who alerted the army about the enemy movement.

"India has changed. It now responds swiftly and with strength," Yogesh Singh said. PTI MHS VN VN