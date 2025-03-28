Akharas differ over name of 2027 Kumbh Mela in Nashik

Nashik: Though preparations for the forthcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik in 2027 have gained momentum, especially after the visit of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on March 23, differences have cropped up over the name of the mega congregation.

During the CM’s visit, leaders from Trimbakeshwar akharas (religious orders) had demanded that the festival be called Trimbakeshwar-Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

However, during a recent meeting with the authorities at the Nashik Municipal Corporation headquarters, leaders from Nashik akharas insisted that the name be retained as Nashik Kumbh Mela.

Sadhus and mahants from the Nashik akharas also demanded that they be included in the Simhasth Kumbh Mela Authority, to be established by the state government, and more than 500 acres be reserved permanently for Kumbh.

When asked about the demands concerning the name, Nashik Collector Jalaj Sharma said, “The information regarding the issue will be submitted to the government (after checking records) and a decision will be taken as per its instructions.”

The Kumbh Mela in Nashik district is expected to take place between July 14 and September 25, 2027, on the banks of Godavari river. It will be held after 12 years.