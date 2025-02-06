Akharas lower their flags, begin leaving Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 6 (PTI) The Maha Kumbh officially concludes on February 26, but it is time to move on for the 13 akharas that define the essence of the grand congregation. And the first sign of their departure is the lowering of their respective flags.

Following the final 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami on Monday, the akharas have began leaving with a traditional 'kadhi pakoda' meal. The 13 akharas belong to different sects of 'sanyasis' (worshippers of Lord Shiva), bairagis (followers of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna), and udasins (devotees of the five deities).

Nearly 150 seers of the Bairagi sect's Panch Nirvani Akhara began leaving on Tuesday. About 35 are left. "Once Thakur ji (the deity) is ceremoniously moved, the 'dharma dhwaja' (religious flag) will be loosened," said Mahant Raju Das of Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara, associated with Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya.

The Naga sanyasis of Juna akhara will start their departure on February 7.

"Our akhara will hold the 'kadhi pakoda' feast on February 7 after which the seers will begin loosening the ropes of the 'dharma dhwaja' and start their departure," Juna akhara's international spokesperson Shri Mahant Narayan Giri told PTI, He said they will first head to Kashi, where they will stay till Mahashivartri. There, they will participate in a grand procession, visit Kashi Vishwanath, play 'Masane Ki Holi' (a unique Holi celebration among ascetics), and take a ritual dip in the Ganga before proceeding to their respective monasteries and ashrams.

Sadhus of the Awahan and Panch Agni akharas will also hold similar processions in Kashmir before heading back to where they came from, Giri said.

Within the Bairagi akharas, some will travel to Ayodhya and others to Vrindavan. Members of the Udasin and Nirmal akharas will proceed towards Punjab, particularly Anandpur Sahib.

According to Giri, after Basant Panchami, the Maghi Purnima and Mahashivaratri holy dips at the Maha Kumbh are primarily for general devotees. The seers of the akharas do not stay back for these occasions.