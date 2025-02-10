Akhil Bharatiya Khadan Mazdoor Sangh convention to be held in Nagpur

Nagpur, Feb 10 (PTI) The 19th triennial convention of Akhil Bharatiya Khadan Mazdoor Sangh will be held at Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan in Nagpur on February 12-13, a functionary said on Monday.

The Akhil Bharatiya Khadan Mazdoor Sangh is affiliated to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS).

"Around 800 representatives of registered labour organisations of coal industry from across the country will take part. Union Coal and Mines Minister G.Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest," Akhil Bharatiya Khadan Mazdoor Sangh president Tikeshwar Rathore told reporters.

Safety and welfare of coal workers, better medical facilities, condition of contract labourers, improvement in CMPF pension, apart from issues related to pollution and environment will be discussed, he added.

Resolutions in the interest of regular and contractual coal workers will be passed at the convention, the organisation's general secretary Sudhir Ghurde said. PTI CLS BNM