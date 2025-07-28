Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam being held to mark 5 years of New Education Policy

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Ministry of Education is organising the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) on Tuesday to coincide with the fifth anniversary of New Education Policy (NEP), when academicians, policymakers, educators, industry leaders and government will review the progress made so far in implementing the ambitious policy, officials said.

The deliberations during ABSS 2025 will focus on making education more accessible, practical, skill-oriented and seamlessly integrated with employment opportunities, ensuring students are equipped for a dynamic global economy, they said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to inaugurate the conference that is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam.

"Special focus on the discussion will be placed on re-envisioning secondary education to achieve 100 pc Gross Enrolment Ratio by 2030, Bharatiya Bhasha, leveraging technology in classrooms, mainstreaming Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) and fostering inclusivity to make learning accessible to all.

"In the last five years since its inception, NEP 2020 has revolutionized India's education landscape, in Higher Education, introducing transformative policies that foster flexibility, inclusivity, and innovation. The National Credit Framework (NCrF) — adopted by 170 universities — has enabled seamless credit accumulation across academic, skill-based, and experiential learning," a senior official of the Ministry of Education (MoE) said.

The critical areas of discussion during the Samagam will be the use of Indian languages in teaching-learning; Anusandhan and Prime Minister's Research Fellows (PMRF): Nurturing India's Next Generation of Academic and Industry Leadership; re-envisioning Secondary Education to achieve 100 pc GER by 2030 and Centre of Excellence (COE) in AI for Education-Transforming Teaching and Learning Ecosystem.

"ABSS 2025 agenda will highlight these achievements while setting the course for the next phase of educational transformation. Discussions will focus on deepening industry-academic collaboration, refining vocational pathways, expanding digital infrastructure, and embedding sustainability in curricula.

" As India's premier education summit, ABSS 2025 will reaffirm the nation's commitment to equity, excellence, and innovation, ensuring that NEP 2020's impact continues to drive educational progress for years to come," the official said. PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS