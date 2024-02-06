Akhilesh accepts Cong's invitation for Rahul's Nyay Yatra

Lucknow, Feb 6 (PTI) Days after Akhilesh Yadav said he hasn't been invited for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress on Tuesday extended an invitation to the Samajwadi Party chief to join the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra in its Uttar Pradesh leg.

Accepting the invitation extended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Yadav said he will join the yatra either in Amethi or Raebareli.

"Akhilesh Yadav has received an invitation of Mallikarjun Kharge to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which enters UP on February 16. Yadav has given consent to join the yatra either in Amethi or Raebareli," the SP said in a statement.

Yadav said he expected that the Nyay Yatra would strengthen the 'PDA' strategy of the SP and take forward its agitation for "social justice and mutual harmony".

An SP coinage, PDA means 'Pichchde (backward), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak' (minority).

Asked whether he would participate in the yatra, Yadav had said on Saturday, "The problem is that many big events take place, but we don't get an invite." Tagging a video on Yadav's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said on Sunday the detailed route and programme of the Nyay Yatra in UP was being prepared and would be finalised in a day or two.

Both the Congress and the SP are members of the opposition INDIA bloc.

The SP recently offered 11 seats to the Congress for the upcoming parliamentary polls in UP which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

The Congress has faced heat recently from INDIA constituents such as the TMC which has attacked it over seat sharing and on carrying out the yatra. TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had stayed away from the yatra while it was in her state.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Avinash Pande on Tuesday participated in a cultural programme 'Jyot se Jyot Jagate Chalo' organised here by the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on the birth anniversary of poet Pradeep.

This programme will conclude with a campaign to spread the message of Nyay Yatra to the people, Pande said in a post on X.

Later, the UP Congress in a statement said this programme will continue till February 12, in which Congress workers from the state will inform the people about the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Speaking on the occasion, Pande said, "Rahul Gandhi ji is carrying the message of humanity, love and brotherhood in the country. On the other hand, the BJP and the RSS want to take the country backward by spreading hatred. In such a situation, the responsibility of all of us increases to stand with our leader to save the Constitution of the country." UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said that poet Pradeep had dedicated his life to humanity and brotherhood.

"Today Rahul Gandhi ji is spreading the same message in the entire country. We all stand firmly with him. Every person in the country has now realised that the Congress is the only party which is fighting for their rights. The public has understood the poisonous net of the BJP and the ruling party's departure is certain in 2024," Rai said. PTI SNS/NAV KVK KVK