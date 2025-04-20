Akhilesh accuses Adityanath government of bias in transfers and postings

Prayagraj (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government of bias in transfer and posting of officials across the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said, "In Agra, station house officers in 15 out of the 48 police stations belong to the PDA (Backward, Dalit, Minority) communities. The rest are 'Singh bhai log' (people of Thakur community). Similarly, in Mainpuri, out of the 15 SHOs, only three are from the PDA, while 10 are from the Singh community. In Chitrakoot, there are 10 postings — only two from PDA, and five are from Singh community. In Mahoba, out of the 11 postings, three are PDA and six are Singh." Yadav alleged that the BJP follows a "divide and rule" policy.

"This party has always tried to divide people. Sometimes on the basis of religion, other times on the basis of caste," he said.

Referring to recent incidents of communal violence in West Bengal, the Samajwadi Party chief claimed that such unrest is often orchestrated by BJP supporters.

"Whenever there is a riot, BJP's involvement is not far behind," he alleged.

Citing an incident in Kannauj, Yadav said, "BJP workers tried to bribe a poor man with Rs 10,000-20,000 to throw animal meat into a temple. When the man refused out of fear, BJP leaders took him along and forced him to do it. It led to a major riot." He added, "Our investigation showed 17 BJP leaders were jailed under the National Security Act. Wherever such incidents occur, BJP people are often involved." Taking a dig at state minister Nand Gopal Nandi, Yadav said, "His language against me is so foul that no matter how many times he takes a dip in the Ganga, his sins won't be washed away. He must have taken the most dips. The then mayor Abhilasha Gupta wanted to join our party, but I personally refused her entry." PTI RAJ ABN ABN RUK RUK