Akhilesh accuses Adityanath government of indulging in large-scale mining in Chambal ravines

Lucknow, Apr 16 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged large-scale illegal mining and environmental destruction in the Chambal ravines in Etawah, accusing UP government-led officials of facilitating the disappearance of entire hills.

In a strongly worded post on X, Yadav questioned whether the small and large hills near the historic Sumer Singh Fort had been "transferred" to regions like Basti and Gorakhpur in collusion with lower and higher-ranking officials.

He shared a video clip showing what appeared to be a partially flattened landscape where hills once stood.

"New officials may come and go," Yadav wrote, "but the hills of Chambal that were hacked away and vanished with the spade of corruption and divided through collusion'how will those return?" The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added, "Paryavaran kahe aaj ka, nahi chahiye BJP (In the name of today's environment, we do not need the BJP)!"