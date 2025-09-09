Akhilesh accuses BJP govt of ruining UP education system by 'wrong policies

Lucknow, Sep 9 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP government of "ruining the education system" in the state and said its policies have jeopardised the future of students and youth.

Yadav's remarks come at a time when irregularities in higher education have triggered widespread debate, particularly following recent episodes at a private university in Barabanki that led to questions over admissions and administrative transparency.

Targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said that when the government has ordered "Throw Investigation Reports" (TIR) in universities and colleges on the lines of Special Investigation Reports (SIR), there should also be inquiries against vice-chancellors.

He alleged that many were appointed through "slips exchanged by their associates".

Yadav further demanded investigations into financial irregularities, exam scams, reservation-related discrepancies in faculty appointments, misuse of "Not Found Suitable" (NFS) clauses, irregularities in recognition and admission processes, and alleged corruption in scholarship schemes.

He also called for scrutiny of the fake degree row and allegations of black money linked to private universities.

"It would be ideal for the government to set an example of impartiality, credibility and transparency by starting such probes from the institutions overseen by the chief minister himself," Yadav said.

The SP leader also alleged that the government's agenda did not include education, jobs or employment.

"If education were a priority, the BJP would not have shut down 27,000 primary schools. This government wants to keep poor children away from education," he said, accusing the BJP of misleading students with "false promises".

Yadav claimed that the youth of Uttar Pradesh have realised the "reality of the BJP" and will remove it from power in the 2027 Assembly elections.

"They will seek justice for the injustice, atrocities and humiliation meted out to them," he added.