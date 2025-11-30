Akhilesh accuses BJP of having 'superficial and purely electoral' faith

Lucknow, Nov 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the ruling BJP of having "superficial and purely electoral" faith.

Sharing a newspaper report on 'X' about the alleged neglect of the Sankarshan Kund in Mathura, Yadav wrote, "They say where there is cleanliness, God resides. But the BJP government has abandoned sacred symbols of faith, leaving them neglected and insulted amid heaps of filth." He said that in 2018, several priests from south India, under the leadership of the revered saint Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swami, had performed the consecration of the grand Sankarshan (Dauji) deity on the Govardhan Parikrama route.

" Yet the so-called double-engine government has, over the past seven years, left the deity insulted in a polluted pond," he alleged.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further said, "The BJP's faith is merely pretentious and aimed at elections." He demanded that the honour and dignity of Lord Dauji be protected and strengthened.

In an earlier post on 'X', Yadav alleged that the BJP government, "for the sake of money", was trying to use Lucknow's major green area, Janeshwar Mishra Park, for commercial events.

He said the people of Lucknow have the right to clean air and greenery, and urged them to launch a "civil movement" to protect it.

He appealed to environmentalists, senior citizens, families, and fitness-conscious youth to come forward to save the city's green spaces.

Yadav said, "Today one park is being targeted; tomorrow, parks in every neighbourhood and colony across Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh will be taken over by BJP-linked contractors." After such events, he said, residents would be left with "garbage, waste and foul smell." Issuing a warning, Yadav said, "If we do not wake up in time, breathing will become difficult for the people of Lucknow. The BJP should not turn parks into parking lots."