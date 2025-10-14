Akhilesh accuses UP govt of 'fake encounters', caste-based bias in police postings

Lucknow, Oct 14 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government in the state was resorting to “fake encounters” without achieving any improvement in law and order, and accused it of making caste-based postings in the police department.

“Law and order does not improve by doing fake encounters. It improves by appointing good officers in the field. When the government makes appointments only on caste basis to favour its own people, how will the law and order situation improve?” Yadav, according to a party statement, said while addressing party workers and leaders from various districts at the SP headquarters here.

The SP chief alleged that under the BJP rule, “women and daughters are not safe”, and criminal incidents such as “rape, murder and loot” occur every day.

He recalled that the Samajwadi government had launched the ‘1090 Women Power Line’ for the safety of women, which was appreciated by the Supreme Court, but had been “ruined” by the BJP government.

“The BJP spreads hatred in society and creates division. People must remain alert to the BJP. In Uttar Pradesh, criminals have a nexus with the administration. Law and order, health and education are all ruined in this government. Caste-based persecution and discrimination are at their peak. The BJP is a highly casteist party,” Yadav said.

Holding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath responsible for the condition of rivers in the state, Yadav said, “The CM is bent on destroying Uttar Pradesh. For the deplorable state of the Gomti river and other rivers, the CM himself is responsible. The BJP government has done no work to clean rivers.

"In the Samajwadi government, we created the most beautiful riverfront on the Gomti and arranged for its cleaning, but the BJP government spoiled everything. Now when their time is over, they are pretending to clean it." He claimed incidents of crimes against women and atrocities on Dalits are highest under the present regime.

“As long as the BJP is in power, no one can get justice. For the future of Uttar Pradesh, it is essential to remove the BJP government. Without removing it, there will be no welfare of the people,” he said.

Accusing the government of failing to provide healthcare to the poor, Yadav said, “There is a massive shortage of hospitals and doctors. In government hospitals, quality treatment and medicines are not available. Patients are forced to go to private hospitals.

"In the Samajwadi government, treatment and medicines were free for the poor. In the SP government, treatment will be free and electric wheelchairs will be given to persons with disabilities,” he added. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK