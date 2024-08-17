Akhilesh attacks BJP, defends Mamata in Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

Azamgarh (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said here on Saturday the BJP is doing politics in the case of rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

Yadav defended West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the matter, saying, "She is a woman herself, she understands the pain of a woman." Attacking the BJP, he said, "The BJP is doing politics in this matter, which it should not. Doctors are protesting over this incident but the BJP is doing politics.'' Raising the issue of self-immolation of a Dalit woman in Lucknow near Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence, he alleged the BJP people are not speaking on this.

Regarding the Allahabad High Court's order to prepare a fresh selection list in the 69,000 teachers' recruitment case, the SP chief said the aggrieved youths will now get justice and the "discrimination" done by the government will be rectified.

"Such a big agitation was never seen before, whether it was a festival or a normal day, the aggrieved youths kept agitating continuously. They met people by forming different delegations and now they have got justice," he added.

A bench comprising Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Brijraj Singh of the Allahabad High Court set aside the selection lists issued in June 2020 and January 2022, which included 6,800 candidates of the reserved categories. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK