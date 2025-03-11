Akhilesh attacks BJP over inflation, says rising prices have 'dampened' Holi celebrations

Lucknow, Mar 11 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed the BJP government for allegedly failing to control inflation, alleging that skyrocketing prices have taken the joy out of Holi celebrations for the common people.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister accused the government of "promoting profiteering instead of fulfilling its promise to curb inflation." He alleged that the prices of essential commodities such as diesel, petrol, cooking gas, flour, rice, oil, semolina, and 'khoya' have surged, making traditional Holi delicacies "unaffordable" for many.

"How will daily wage labourers celebrate Holi when they haven't got work for months? Even in government departments, salaries are delayed, and the poor have nowhere to turn," he said in a statement.

Highlighting the "plight" of contractual and outsourced employees as well as Shiksha Mitras (assistant teachers), Yadav alleged that they were being "exploited" as their wages remained stagnant despite rising costs.

He added that the government was more focused on "divisive politics" than addressing public concerns.

"People's incomes have halved while inflation has doubled. The BJP government has completely failed to tackle price rise and unemployment," Yadav said, adding that the public would remove the BJP from power in 2027 to put an end to its "politics of hate and deception." PTI KIS MNK MNK