Lucknow (PTI): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and called for actively reviving Gandhian ideals to counter "divisive and violent" forces in society.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948. India observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Martyrs' Day to honour the life and legacy of the nation's foremost leader and his ultimate sacrifice for peace, justice, and freedom.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "Revered salutations on the death anniversary of Gandhiji!"

गांधी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर सादर नमन!



गांधी जी के सत्य पर अडिग विश्वास; मानवता के स्नेह सूत्र सहिष्णुता, अहिंसा, दया, करूणा और सौहार्द के सिद्धांतोंवाली अमर गांधीवादी विचारधारा को सक्रिय करने से ही उन नकारात्मक-हिंसक ताकतों को बेनक़ाब और परास्त किया जा सकता है, जो अभी भी नये… pic.twitter.com/sMdvWhTqNB — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 30, 2026

"Gandhiji's unwavering faith in truth; the immortal Gandhian ideology, woven with the threads of humanity's affection-tolerance, non-violence, compassion, mercy and harmony, can defeat and expose those negative, violent forces that still lurk in new disguises, posing a deadly threat to our country and society," he added.