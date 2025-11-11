Akhilesh calls for thorough probe into Red Fort blast, demands stronger security measures

Lucknow, Nov 10 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday grieved the Red For blast as "deeply tragic and serious incident" and called for a thorough investigation into every aspect of the explosion.

In a post on X, Yadav said the blast created a sense of fear in the national capital and urged authorities to take immediate measures to restore public confidence.

Yadav also appealed to the authorities to provide the injured the best possible medical treatment.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people. PTI ABN ABN VN VN