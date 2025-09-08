Akhilesh calls UP flood situation 'alarming', terms aerial surveys 'flood tourism'

Lucknow, Sep 8 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the flood situation in Uttar Pradesh is "alarming" as hundreds of villages and several urban areas across dozens of districts have been affected by the deluge.

The former chief minister accused the BJP government in the state of being "largely absent" as lakhs of people and livestock face a severe crisis. He also slammed the government's aerial surveys, calling them "flood tourism." "From Mathura to Agra, Aligarh, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Etawah, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Sitapur, Hardoi, Varanasi, and several other districts, floods have disrupted normal life.

"People are struggling for food, water, and medical aid. Their homes and crops have been destroyed. The Chief Minister's flood relief team -- 'Team Eleven' -- is nowhere to be seen. Government announcements have provided no relief," he said.

Yadav said dozens of villages have become isolated, thousands of homes submerged, streets and lanes inundated, and people forced to take shelter on rooftops. He cited Agra, Mathura, Prayagraj, Firozabad, Hardoi, Kanpur Dehat, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, and Ballia as areas worst-hit by the deluge.

He accused the BJP government of abandoning citizens in distress and said flood relief is "limited to paperwork".

"The common people, already struggling with inflation, unemployment, and other hardships, have been devastated by floods. The government has shown no concern for their plight," he added.

Yadav further said public anger against the BJP is mounting and claimed that in 2027, the people are prepared to remove the party from power to ensure relief, end injustice, and restore normalcy.